Select distinct values with matching string

I have some values like: Test 1, Test 2, Test 3, Test 4, Test 5 and i want to select all value including common word itself so select * from mytable where value like ‘%Test%’ it returns me all values but i want result like Test, Test 1, Test 2, Test 3, Test 4, Test 5 so first record should be the Test itself and then original values: Test 1, Test 2, Test 3, Test 4, Test 5 How can i do that any help much appreciated?