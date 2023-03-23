Select data value from grandparent div?

I have the element below. I want to use the ‘Quick View’ button to display a modal which will have content from the REST API. The data-post-id= value is what contains the value I need to get via javascript to send to the API call.
How do I use javascript to select the value from a grandparent element?
<div class="jet-listing-grid__item jet-listing-dynamic-post-2" data-post-id="2">
<div class="is-vertical is-layout-flex wp-container-9389-4 wp-block-group cr-card-to-list">
<div class="is-vertical is-layout-flex wp-container-9389-1 wp-block-group"><div class="" data-is-
block="jet-engine/dynamic-image"><div class="jet-listing jet-listing-dynamic-image"><a
href="https://dev.coosrealty.com/properties/412233-denture-st/" class="jet-listing-dynamic-image__link"><img width="300" height="150" src="https://dev.coosrealty.com/wp-content/uploads/revslider/pano2-300x150.jpg" class="jet-listing-dynamic-image__img attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://dev.coosrealty.com/wp-content/uploads/revslider/pano2-300x150.jpg 300w, https://dev.coosrealty.com/wp-content/uploads/revslider/pano2-1024x512.jpg 1024w, https://dev.coosrealty.com/wp-content/uploads/revslider/pano2-768x384.jpg 768w, https://dev.coosrealty.com/wp-content/uploads/revslider/pano2-1536x768.jpg 1536w, https://dev.coosrealty.com/wp-content/uploads/revslider/pano2-2048x1024.jpg 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"></a></div></div></div>
<div class="is-vertical is-layout-flex wp-container-9389-3 wp-block-group">
<h6>1234 Somewhere Blvd, Coos Bay </h6>
<button> Quick View </button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>