Select an id value from a variable in JQuery

I have two or more selects in a form; for simplicity we say two; referring to the first idFilmstarwars I would like to replace idFilmstarwars … id by var selectValue = $ (# idFilmstarwars, ‘option: selected’). val; … with the selectId variable, what can I do?

I’ll explain:

I’m importing a movie list from a file; each select represents a searched movie in the list, therefore in each option there are the different movies of each searched title; it’s all dynamic because I can’t know how many films there will be on the list and how many variations of the film will be found for each film; therefore also the id of the select and of the options is dynamic; each id will have a different value; the only static id is that of the form; my intent once I have imported the movies and put the variants in the options … which I did and it works … and allow the user to choose his variant for each select; therefore I need a system that stores the variation of the select and I thought about onchange; I must therefore memorize this variation; the selectValue variable takes the content of the select through text, however this system works if I indicate in the parameters the id of the select which, being dynamic, changes; what I can’t do is replace the requested parameter as id in a variable that stores in the previous line of the code what is the id of the select; as I wrote it doesn’t work: var selectValue = $ (selectId, ‘option: selected’). text; it gives me an undefined value while if I replace the selectId variable with a static id set by me, it works; I don’t know syntactically what I’m wrong; subsequently the data obtained will be sent to the database

Thank you