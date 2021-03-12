SEF URLs for a local business directory

Hi there,
I am creating a website for my local community which will feature local business listings, events and jobs.
I am putting together a list of the categories for the business directory and wondered if the following sound ok?
Businesses in Wanstead High Street
url: businesses-in-wanstead-highstreet
Business and Office
url: business-and-office-services-in-wanstead
Childcare
url: childcare-in-wanstead
Clothing
url: clothing-in-wanstead
Or should I be being a bit more specific, for example
clothing-shops-in-wantstead ?
Is it ok to just be adding “in-wanstead” on the end of every category?
Also, should I be using a parent url, something like business-in-wanstead/clothing-in-wanstead?
Any ideas would be great, thanks!