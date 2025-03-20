Seeking Recommendations for Free Image CDN Solutions

What are the best free image CDN solutions available? I am an individual developer looking for a free image CDN with a generous free tier and easy scalability for future needs. I tried using CloudFlare, which is indeed free and offers high-quality service, but unfortunately, its image storage requires payment. As a result, I have to use other cloud storage services to store my images. Currently, my clients are mainly in Asia, with a small number from Europe and America. I also tried using Netlify’s services, but its free tier is not large enough, and I have to pay to meet my needs. At the moment, I am using Tencent Cloud’s COS service to store images in Asia, but its free tier only lasts for six months and must be paired with Tencent Cloud’s Edgeone for acceleration. Are there any experienced individuals who can recommend a better free image CDN solution?