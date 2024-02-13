Seeking Help with Website SEO Issues

I am reaching out to seek assistance regarding some SEO issues affecting my website built on the Joomla platform.

My website, www.mdcallcenter.ma , has been experiencing challenges in terms of search engine optimization, and I believe these issues are impacting its visibility and ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs).

Some of the specific problems I’ve encountered include:

Minify Js Minify CSS LCP

I would greatly appreciate any insights, suggestions, or guidance from the Joomla community on how to address these issues effectively. Whether it’s advice on optimizing Joomla settings, recommended plugins/extensions, or best practices for SEO within the Joomla framework, any help would be invaluable.

Please feel free to visit the website (https://www.mdcallcenter.ma/) to have a better understanding of the challenges I’m facing.

Thank you very much for your time and assistance. Your expertise and support are highly valued.