Seeking Feedback & SEO Tips for Niche Site

Hey SitePoint community,

I’ve recently launched a niche site called https://mysnapsplanet.com/ which focuses on explaining the meaning behind the “Snapchat Planets” feature (Friend Solar System). The idea is to simplify what each planet represents and provide easy-to-understand content for a younger audience interested in Snapchat’s newer features.

Right now, my biggest goals are:

Improving SEO : The niche is trending, but competitive. I’d love feedback on how my content structure and meta tags can be optimized better.

: The niche is trending, but competitive. I’d love feedback on how my content structure and meta tags can be optimized better. Page Speed : The site is mostly static, but still feels slightly sluggish on mobile. Any tips for improving load times?

: The site is mostly static, but still feels slightly sluggish on mobile. Any tips for improving load times? User Engagement: I’m considering adding an interactive quiz or visual explanation (maybe using SVG animations). Would love thoughts on this from a UX perspective.

I’m using [insert tech stack here — WordPress? HTML/CSS?], and I’m open to any advice related to technical SEO, design, content hierarchy, or even general site feedback.

Would really appreciate any insights, especially from folks who’ve worked on micro-niche or Gen Z-targeted sites.

Thanks in advance!