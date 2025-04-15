Seeking Feedback & SEO Tips for Niche Site

Hey SitePoint community,
I’ve recently launched a niche site called https://mysnapsplanet.com/ which focuses on explaining the meaning behind the “Snapchat Planets” feature (Friend Solar System). The idea is to simplify what each planet represents and provide easy-to-understand content for a younger audience interested in Snapchat’s newer features.
Right now, my biggest goals are:
- Improving SEO: The niche is trending, but competitive. I’d love feedback on how my content structure and meta tags can be optimized better.
- Page Speed: The site is mostly static, but still feels slightly sluggish on mobile. Any tips for improving load times?
- User Engagement: I’m considering adding an interactive quiz or visual explanation (maybe using SVG animations). Would love thoughts on this from a UX perspective.
I’m using [insert tech stack here — WordPress? HTML/CSS?], and I’m open to any advice related to technical SEO, design, content hierarchy, or even general site feedback.
Would really appreciate any insights, especially from folks who’ve worked on micro-niche or Gen Z-targeted sites.
Thanks in advance!