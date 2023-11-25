Seeking Feedback on Thanos.ai

Hello Marketing,

I found a tool called Thanos.ai for content creation and was wondering if any of you have had experience using it. I’m particularly interested in its “magic blog” feature, which is said to generate content, meta descriptions, keywords, featured images, and even posts the content to WordPress.

If you have any feedback, insights, or recommendations regarding Thanos.ai or if you’ve explored alternatives, I would greatly appreciate your input. Your experiences can help me make an informed decision.

I noticed they’re running a Black Friday deal with a significant discount on their PRO Plan. Seems like a good time to give it a shot, but I’d love to hear your thoughts or experiences first.

Thank you in advance for your assistance!