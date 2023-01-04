Securing Web App Using Dotnet Web API and Database

I want to create a very light single page application so I’m planning to forgo any library or framework on the frontend. That means I’ll use only vanilla Javascript, HTML, and CSS on the frontend. To keep my project as light as possible, I want to use Dotnet sparingly so I’ll only use Dotnet Web API and a database but not Dotnet MVC or Webform on the backend. Also since I’m more familiar with Dotnet than other technologies I decided to use it instead of other backend technologies which I have no knowledge of.

I would like to implement role based authentication using OAuth and caching. Would it be possible to implement role based authentication and caching on my web app with just Dotnet Web API and a database?