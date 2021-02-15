Secure Connection Failed : Firefox 85.0.2. (64-bit)

Wasn’t sure which category to put this in, but I’ve been getting a “secure connection failed” when clicking on Holly’s Horrorland from my blog . Why is this?
Could you please try to see if it happens for you as well?
Wasn’t sure which category to put this in, but I’ve been getting a “secure connection failed” when clicking on Holly’s Horrorland from my blog . Why is this?
Could you please try to see if it happens for you as well?
Is this the link in question…
and what to do here my dears.
…if so, it worked OK for Firefox/Windows 7.
If not???
coothead
Hi there @coothead . If you mean my blog in question, then yes. Sigh, been trying to reply from phone, but stupid thing did not have the Reply link. It sometimes does though…weird. Anyways, yes my blog is the link in question.
In order to be a secure connection your site would need an https protocol.
Your currently using an http protocol.
http://www.hollyshorrorland.com
@Ray.H ok. Since it’s my friend’s website, there’s nothing I can do.
I can try to ask her if she can change it to https if it helps?