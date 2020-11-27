Section height is not stretch with content width?

CSS

.main-section{ width: 100%; min-height: 619px; max-height: 750px; background-image: url(../images/main-bg.png); background-size: cover; position: relative; overflow: hidden; background-repeat: no-repeat; } .main-section-container{ position: relative; z-index: 2; width: 60%; margin: 0 auto; display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; top: 80px; } @media (max-width: 700px){ .btn-container{ width: 236px; flex-direction: column; } .btn1, .btn2{ margin: 10px 0px; } }

My problem is when I try to make it responsive and when it hits 454px the main two buttons hide. because main-section is not stretching.

Here is some screenshots of my problem

How can I solve this problem? I wanna stretch main-section and keep buttons visible when decreasing size. (Main section is in light grey background.)

Thank you So Much for the help!