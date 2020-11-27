Section height is not stretch with content width?

CSS
.main-section{
width: 100%;
min-height: 619px;
max-height: 750px;
background-image: url(../images/main-bg.png);
background-size: cover;
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.main-section-container{
position: relative;
z-index: 2;
width: 60%;
margin: 0 auto;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
top: 80px;
}
@media (max-width: 700px){
.btn-container{
width: 236px;
flex-direction: column;
}
.btn1, .btn2{
margin: 10px 0px;
}
}
My problem is when I try to make it responsive and when it hits 454px the main two buttons hide. because main-section is not stretching.
Here is some screenshots of my problem
How can I solve this problem? I wanna stretch main-section and keep buttons visible when decreasing size. (Main section is in light grey background.)
Thank you So Much for the help!