Section height is not stretch with content width?

CSS-----------------------------------------------

.main-section{

width: 100%;

min-height: 619px;

max-height: 750px;

background-image: url(…/images/main-bg.png);

background-size: cover;

position: relative;

overflow: hidden;

background-repeat: no-repeat;

}

.main-section-container{

position: relative;

z-index: 2;

width: 60%;

margin: 0 auto;

display: flex;

flex-direction: column;

align-items: center;

top: 80px;

}

@media (max-width: 700px){

.btn-container{

width: 236px;

flex-direction: column;

}

.btn1, .btn2{

margin: 10px 0px;

}

}

My problem is when I try to make it responsive and when it hits 454px the main two buttons hide. because main-section is not stretching.

Here is some screenshots of my problem

How can I solve this problem? I wanna stretch main-section and keep buttons visible when decreasing size. (Main section is in light grey background.)

Thank you So Much for the help!