Second 'Do While' loop is only showing last item

PHP
#1

Hi all

The problem I’m having is the second while loop only shows the last item from the result/db??
Can’t figure out what’s going on, can anybody spot what I’m doing wrong?

Output displays the problem below.

<?php if($row_cnt): ?>
<ul class="gallery-portrait">
  <?php
    do {
      if ($layout == 'p') {
        print '<li>' . $img_name . '</li>';
      }
    } while ($stmt->fetch());
  ?>
  </ul>

<? else: ?>
  <p>No portraits found</p>
<? endif ?>

<?php if($row_cnt): ?>
  <ul class="gallery-landscape">
  <?php
    do {
      if ($layout == 'l') {
        print '<li>' . $img_name . '</li>';
      }
    } while ($stmt->fetch());
  ?>
  </ul>

<? else: ?>
  <p>No landscapes found</p>
<? endif ?>

Output

<ul class="gallery-portrait">
<li>Img name 1</li>
<li>Img name 2</li>
<li>Img name 3</li>
<li>Img name 4</li>
<li>Img name 5</li>
</ul>

<ul class="gallery-landscape">
<li>Img name 5</li>
</ul>

Thanks.

#2

You cannot use the fetch() command multiple times. In your first loop you move through all results, so in the next loop it will not start with the first result.
Easiest way to solve this would be you do a fetchAll() into an array and then loop through the array

3 Likes
#3

Arrrh, yes this could be it, Thallius!
So what should I do? Change all instances of fetch() to fetchAll() ?

Do I need to change my $stmt = $mysqli->prepare("") or just add fecthAll() to the php?

Barry