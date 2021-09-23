Second 'Do While' loop is only showing last item

Hi all

The problem I’m having is the second while loop only shows the last item from the result/db??

Can’t figure out what’s going on, can anybody spot what I’m doing wrong?

Output displays the problem below.

<?php if($row_cnt): ?> <ul class="gallery-portrait"> <?php do { if ($layout == 'p') { print '<li>' . $img_name . '</li>'; } } while ($stmt->fetch()); ?> </ul> <? else: ?> <p>No portraits found</p> <? endif ?> <?php if($row_cnt): ?> <ul class="gallery-landscape"> <?php do { if ($layout == 'l') { print '<li>' . $img_name . '</li>'; } } while ($stmt->fetch()); ?> </ul> <? else: ?> <p>No landscapes found</p> <? endif ?>

Output

<ul class="gallery-portrait"> <li>Img name 1</li> <li>Img name 2</li> <li>Img name 3</li> <li>Img name 4</li> <li>Img name 5</li> </ul> <ul class="gallery-landscape"> <li>Img name 5</li> </ul>

Thanks.