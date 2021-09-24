Second 'Do While' loop is only showing last item

Hi all
The problem I’m having is the second while loop only shows the last item from the result/db??
Can’t figure out what’s going on, can anybody spot what I’m doing wrong?
Output displays the problem below.
<?php if($row_cnt): ?>
<ul class="gallery-portrait">
<?php
do {
if ($layout == 'p') {
print '<li>' . $img_name . '</li>';
}
} while ($stmt->fetch());
?>
</ul>
<? else: ?>
<p>No portraits found</p>
<? endif ?>
<?php if($row_cnt): ?>
<ul class="gallery-landscape">
<?php
do {
if ($layout == 'l') {
print '<li>' . $img_name . '</li>';
}
} while ($stmt->fetch());
?>
</ul>
<? else: ?>
<p>No landscapes found</p>
<? endif ?>
Output
<ul class="gallery-portrait">
<li>Img name 1</li>
<li>Img name 2</li>
<li>Img name 3</li>
<li>Img name 4</li>
<li>Img name 5</li>
</ul>
<ul class="gallery-landscape">
<li>Img name 5</li>
</ul>
Thanks.