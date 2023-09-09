Secific Order By in SQl to sort by letter then by number

Hello,

It makes some days I’m lookign to get the right order by to sort my result by letter then by number. I used this request which is correct for 80%.

ORDER BY

IF( DATA REGEXP ‘ ’,

CONCAT(LEFT(LPAD(DATA, 1, ‘0’), 2),

LPAD(SUBSTRING(DATA, 2), 20, ‘0’)),

CONCAT(‘@’,LPAD(DATA, 20, ‘0’))),

LENGTH( DATA ),

DATA

result is as below

|OA1|

|OA2|

|OA4|

|OA5|

|OA6|

|OA7|

|OA8|

|OB1|

|OB2|

|OB3|

|OB4|

|OB5|

|OB6|

|OB7|

|OB8|

|OB9|

|OA10|

|OA11|

|OA12|

|OA13|

And I would like to get OA10 just after OA9

Any idea obout this trouble ?