Secific Order By in SQl to sort by letter then by number

It makes some days I’m lookign to get the right order by to sort my result by letter then by number. I used this request which is correct for 80%.
ORDER BY
IF( DATA REGEXP ‘[1]’,
CONCAT(LEFT(LPAD(DATA, 1, ‘0’), 2),
LPAD(SUBSTRING(DATA, 2), 20, ‘0’)),
CONCAT(‘@’,LPAD(DATA, 20, ‘0’))),
LENGTH( DATA ),
DATA
result is as below
|OA1|
|OA2|
|OA4|
|OA5|
|OA6|
|OA7|
|OA8|
|OB1|
|OB2|
|OB3|
|OB4|
|OB5|
|OB6|
|OB7|
|OB8|
|OB9|
|OA10|
|OA11|
|OA12|
|OA13|
And I would like to get OA10 just after OA9
Any idea obout this trouble ?
