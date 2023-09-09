Secific Order By in SQl to sort by letter then by number

Hello,
It makes some days I’m lookign to get the right order by to sort my result by letter then by number. I used this request which is correct for 80%.

ORDER BY
IF( DATA REGEXP ‘[1]’,
CONCAT(LEFT(LPAD(DATA, 1, ‘0’), 2),
LPAD(SUBSTRING(DATA, 2), 20, ‘0’)),
CONCAT(‘@’,LPAD(DATA, 20, ‘0’))),

LENGTH( DATA ),
DATA

result is as below

|OA1|
|OA2|
|OA4|
|OA5|
|OA6|
|OA7|
|OA8|
|OB1|
|OB2|
|OB3|
|OB4|
|OB5|
|OB6|
|OB7|
|OB8|
|OB9|
|OA10|
|OA11|
|OA12|
|OA13|

And I would like to get OA10 just after OA9

Any idea obout this trouble ?

I dont… really understand the regexp?
Without knowing much about what your data looks like, sort by the first two letters, then by the CAST as an INT value of the remainder of the string?