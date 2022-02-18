Searching for HTML editor tool

Hi,

let me explain what I want to do:

I have a HTML template used for sending emails. So it is only one file with all tag and styles inside.

For example:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <title>Title @@@YEAR@@@</title> </head> <body style = "font-family: GE Inspira Sans, serif"> <div style = "position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; height: 200mm;font-size: 4mm; color: #000000"> <br> <span style = "font-size: 2mm">GE Heathcare GmbH - Beethovenstraße 239 - 42655 Solingen</span> <br><br> @@@SITEADDRESS@@@<br> <br> <br><br><br><br> <span style="color: #2a5e8e; font-size: 7mm;">Title - @@@YEAR@@@</span> <br> <hr> <table width="100%" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td style="color: #1175ba"></td><td style="color: #000000" align="right">City, @@@DATE@@@</td></tr></table> <br> <br> @@@TEXT@@@ </div> </body> </html>

the magic tokens wrapped by @@@ will be filled dynamically from the app which is sending the email.

I now want to edit this template in a WYSIWYG style to make it look smart, translate it, remove typos etc…

But the result must still be one file.

Is there any software (if possible for Mac AND Windows) that fulfills my needs?