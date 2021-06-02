Searching for "accounting" software

Looking for a server side “app” where employees can add time, costs, etc for jobs on a daily basis.

Background: A friend’s business (includes e.g. auto repairs) has grown and things are getting out of hand. He have little clue what staff are doing, what they’re buying, how long time they spend on a job, etc. He need som kind of remotely hosted application where each employee can log in and easily add details each day. Each employee can only see his/her own “account”, but my friend and the accountant must be able to see all, summarize all, etc.

I’m running e.g. hosting and have his site on my server and we prefer to have this magical app installed there.

Thing is that neither he or I have the slightest clue where to search for something suitable or what that kind of software might be called (if it exists).

Would be great if someone here could suggest or point me in the right direction.

Cheers!