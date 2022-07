I’m searching for a tool that can manage 80–100 Facebook pages, a few Instagram accounts, and a few Twitter accounts. We used to use Hootsuite, however we’ve reached our limit and the cost to move up is too high for us. I’d like to keep my monthly expenses below $200. Right now, I’m giving demos of Heyorca, Planable, and SocialPilot. Even while they can all manage this many accounts, they all have some problems. Is there anything comparable to Hootsuite that costs less than $600 a month?