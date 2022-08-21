Searching for a query UI drop down menu replacement in vanilla Javascript

Hi,

jQuery ui has a very nice drop down menu with it, that is able to handle submenus but also can detect if it has to expand to the right or left depending on the available space. For example the menu looks like this in one of my old apps.

I have now spent more then 4 hours to find a similar one for vanilla Javascript. There are thousands of drop down menu examples but mostly they are bigger then my whole application.

Does everybody know a small, clean peace of code in vanilla JS which does the same?