Hi.

I just spent an afternoon searching for a chat but couldn’t find across what I need.

My customer wants the following: when the main page of his website comes up he wants to see an opened chat window right in the middle of the screen.

I know they are plenty of scripts around, and I tried quite a few, but most of them are loaded in a corner of a screen and are requiring the visitor needs to click on a button, something my client’s doesn’t want.

This is the idea: