Search Redirecting to Broken Page With Error

On this page in the left sidebar where you see ‘Search’, after entering in a term and hitting the ‘Enter’/‘Return’ key, it loads a broken search results page.

Looking at the theme templates (no, I didn’t develop the site), I’m not seeing anything outstanding that would cause the problem. So the only thing I can figure is that age of the theme may not be fully compatible with the latest WordPress.

I notice there is an error on the page in the browser Console:

(index):649 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'insertAdjacentHTML')

Looking at the code reference, I see this:

document.querySelector('.blog-parent').insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', '<div class="showPostsButton" onclick="showPosts();">MORE POSTS</div>');

I could use some schooling on how to solve the error and come to better understand what the error means (aside from the fact that it claims there’s a Null value).

Thank you.