Search Redirecting to Broken Page With Error

CMS & WordPress
1

On this page in the left sidebar where you see ‘Search’, after entering in a term and hitting the ‘Enter’/‘Return’ key, it loads a broken search results page.

Looking at the theme templates (no, I didn’t develop the site), I’m not seeing anything outstanding that would cause the problem. So the only thing I can figure is that age of the theme may not be fully compatible with the latest WordPress.

I notice there is an error on the page in the browser Console:
(index):649 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'insertAdjacentHTML')

Looking at the code reference, I see this:
document.querySelector('.blog-parent').insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', '<div class="showPostsButton" onclick="showPosts();">MORE POSTS</div>');

I could use some schooling on how to solve the error and come to better understand what the error means (aside from the fact that it claims there’s a Null value).

Thank you.

2

You’ve got two scripts which attempt to use the blog-parent class in the querySelector. The first is marked BEFORE the code, and one AFTER. My guess is it’s the one before that is failing because the element hasn’t been loaded into the DOM yet.

Moving it to after the element is created may help, though wrapping that whole bit to fire when the DOM is loaded is probably the better choice