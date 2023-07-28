Search recurrence of char in string

Hi,
trying to see each char in a string if repead at least 2 times ot more. if yes i will make “)” symble if it is only once it will make “(” then it will print new string with ( or ).
examples:
"din" => "((("
"recede" => "()()()"
code:
function duplicateEncode(word){
const lengthOfWord = word.length;
let arr = [];
let temp = "";
let countAll = 0;
let lastArr = [];
let joinedArr = "";
for (let i=0; i<lengthOfWord; i++){
arr.push(word[i]);
}
for (let i=0; i<lengthOfWord; i++){
temp = arr[i];
for (let j=0; j<lengthOfWord; j++){
if (temp == arr[j]){
countAll += 1;
}
}
}
if (countAll > 0){
lastArr.push("(");
}else{
lastArr.push(")");
}
joinedArr = lastArr.join("");
return joinedArr;
}
duplicateEncode("recede");