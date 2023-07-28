Search recurrence of char in string

Hi,
trying to see each char in a string if repead at least 2 times ot more. if yes i will make “)” symble if it is only once it will make “(” then it will print new string with ( or ).

examples:

"din"      =>  "((("
"recede"   =>  "()()()"

code:

function duplicateEncode(word){

    const lengthOfWord = word.length;
    let arr = [];
    let temp = "";
    let countAll = 0;
    let lastArr = [];
    let joinedArr = "";

    for (let i=0; i<lengthOfWord; i++){
        arr.push(word[i]);
    }

    for (let i=0; i<lengthOfWord; i++){

        temp = arr[i];

        for (let j=0; j<lengthOfWord; j++){

            if (temp == arr[j]){
                countAll += 1;
            }
        }
    }

    if (countAll > 0){
        lastArr.push("(");
    }else{
        lastArr.push(")");
    }

    joinedArr = lastArr.join("");
    return joinedArr;
}

duplicateEncode("recede");