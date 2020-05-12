Search icon with the lower size

toplisek: toplisek: I kindly ask you to help me how to do as I tried…

Hi again,

As I’m not sure I understand what you try to achieve I made a stand alone demo from the code you already posted to experiment with.

It displays both search and search open states and uses the compiled CSS. The values for size and position of the icon parts is the same as they are in the SCSS version.

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Search Icon Size</title> <style> /*** SEARCH DEFAULTS ***/ .search { width: 100px; height: 100px; margin: 40px auto 0; background-color: #242628; position: relative; overflow: hidden; transition: all 0.5s ease; } .search:before { content: ''; display: block; width: 3px; height: 100%; position: relative; background-color: #00FEDE; transition: all 0.5s ease; } .search-box { width: 100%; height: 100%; box-shadow: none; border: none; background: transparent; color: #fff; padding: 20px 100px 20px 45px; font-size: 40px; } .search-box:focus { outline: none; } .search-button { width: 100px; height: 100px; display: block; position: absolute; right: 0; right: -40px; /* to the middle of its space */ top: 0; padding: 20px; cursor: pointer; } /*** SEARCH ICON DEFAULTS ***/ /*** MAGNIFIER/CIRCLE ***/ .search-icon { width: 40px; height: 40px; border-radius: 40px; border: 3px solid #00FEDE; display: block; position: relative; margin-left: 5px; transition: all 0.5s ease; } /*** HANDLE/ARROW PARTS ***/ .search-icon:before { content: ''; width: 3px; height: 15px; position: absolute; right: -2px; top: 30px; display: block; background-color: #00FEDE; transform: rotate(-45deg); transition: all 0.5s ease; } .search-icon:after { content: ''; width: 3px; height: 15px; position: absolute; right: -12px; top: 40px; display: block; background-color: #00FEDE; transform: rotate(-45deg); transition: all 0.5s ease; } /*** OPEN SEARCH OVERRIDES ***/ .search.open { width: 420px; } .search.open:before { height: 60px; margin: 20px 0 20px 30px; position: absolute; } /*** OPEN SEARCH ICON OVERRIDES ***/ /*** MAGNIFIER/CIRCLE ***/ .open .search-icon { margin: 0; width: 60px; height: 60px; border-radius: 60px; } /*** HANDLE/ARROW PARTS ***/ .open .search-icon:before { transform: rotate(52deg); right: 22px; top: 23px; height: 18px; } .open .search-icon:after { transform: rotate(-230deg); right: 22px; top: 13px; height: 18px; } </style> </head><body> <div class="search"> <input type="search" class="search-box" /> <span class="search-button"> <span class="search-icon"></span> </span> </div> <div class="search open"> <input type="search" class="search-box" /> <span class="search-button"> <span class="search-icon"></span> </span> </div> </body></html>

Hope this is of any help.

If you manage your self, please tell us how you did.