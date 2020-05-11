Search icon with the lower size

#1

I try to set a new search icon but lower size. As I did not manage, I kindly ask you to help me how to do as I tried to make smaller size icon 28 px and background 37px. I attach CSS and HTML.


<div class="search">
  <input type="search" class="search-box" />
  <span class="search-button">
    <span class="search-icon"></span>
  </span>
</div>

and CSS

$background-color: #2A2E37;
$search-bg-color: #242628;
$icon-color: #00FEDE;
$transition: all .5s ease;

.search {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  margin: 40px auto 0;
  background-color: $search-bg-color;
  position: relative;
  overflow: hidden;
  transition: $transition;
  &:before {
    content: '';
    display: block;
    width: 3px;
    height: 100%;
    position: relative;
    background-color: $icon-color;
    transition: $transition;
  }
  &.open {
    width: 420px;
    &:before {
      height: 60px;
      margin: 20px 0 20px 30px;
      position: absolute;
    }
  }
}

.search-box {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  box-shadow: none;
  border: none;
  background: transparent;
  color: #fff;
  padding: 20px 100px 20px 45px;
  font-size: 40px;
  &:focus {
    outline: none;
  }
}

.search-button {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  right: 0;
  top: 0;
  padding: 20px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

.search-icon {
  width: 40px;
  height: 40px;
  border-radius: 40px;
  border: 3px solid $icon-color;
  display: block;
  position: relative;
  margin-left: 5px;
  transition: $transition;
  &:before {
    content: '';
    width: 3px;
    height: 15px;
    position: absolute;
    right: -2px;
    top: 30px;
    display: block;
    background-color: $icon-color;
    transform: rotate(-45deg);
    transition: $transition;
  }
  &:after {
    content: '';
    width: 3px;
    height: 15px;
    position: absolute;
    right: -12px;
    top: 40px;
    display: block;
    background-color: $icon-color;
    transform: rotate(-45deg);
    transition: $transition;
  }
  .open & {
    margin: 0;
    width: 60px;
    height: 60px;
    border-radius: 60px;
    &:before {
      transform: rotate(52deg);
      right: 22px;
      top: 23px;
      height: 18px;
    }
    &:after {
      transform: rotate(-230deg);
      right: 22px;
      top: 13px;
      height: 18px;
    }
  }
}
#2

Hi toplisek,

The posted CSS is actually preprocessed SCSS that is not easy to read for many of us. So please compile preprocessed code (SCSS) to plain CSS before posting.

To assist those who want to help I’ve compiled the SCSS to CSS for you:

.search {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  margin: 40px auto 0;
  background-color: #242628;
  position: relative;
  overflow: hidden;
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search:before {
  content: '';
  display: block;
  width: 3px;
  height: 100%;
  position: relative;
  background-color: #00FEDE;
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search.open {
  width: 420px;
}
.search.open:before {
  height: 60px;
  margin: 20px 0 20px 30px;
  position: absolute;
}

.search-box {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  box-shadow: none;
  border: none;
  background: transparent;
  color: #fff;
  padding: 20px 100px 20px 45px;
  font-size: 40px;
}
.search-box:focus {
  outline: none;
}

.search-button {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  right: 0;
  top: 0;
  padding: 20px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

.search-icon {
  width: 40px;
  height: 40px;
  border-radius: 40px;
  border: 3px solid #00FEDE;
  display: block;
  position: relative;
  margin-left: 5px;
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search-icon:before {
  content: '';
  width: 3px;
  height: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  right: -2px;
  top: 30px;
  display: block;
  background-color: #00FEDE;
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search-icon:after {
  content: '';
  width: 3px;
  height: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  right: -12px;
  top: 40px;
  display: block;
  background-color: #00FEDE;
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.open .search-icon {
  margin: 0;
  width: 60px;
  height: 60px;
  border-radius: 60px;
}
.open .search-icon:before {
  transform: rotate(52deg);
  right: 22px;
  top: 23px;
  height: 18px;
}
.open .search-icon:after {
  transform: rotate(-230deg);
  right: 22px;
  top: 13px;
  height: 18px;
}
#3

The search icon you have is a “three-pieces-together” icon that has a different shape and size in the “open” class state.

– What state is 28px and what is the background 37px?
– What size should the “open” state be?

If I understand correctly? :thinking:

(The sizes are readable in both the SCSS and CSS code versions.)

#4

Hi again,

As I’m not sure I understand what you try to achieve I made a stand alone demo from the code you already posted to experiment with.

It displays both search and search open states and uses the compiled CSS. The values for size and position of the icon parts is the same as they are in the SCSS version.

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Search Icon Size</title>
<style>

/*** SEARCH DEFAULTS ***/

.search {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  margin: 40px auto 0;
  background-color: #242628;
  position: relative;
  overflow: hidden;
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search:before {
  content: '';
  display: block;
  width: 3px;
  height: 100%;
  position: relative;
  background-color: #00FEDE;
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search-box {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  box-shadow: none;
  border: none;
  background: transparent;
  color: #fff;
  padding: 20px 100px 20px 45px;
  font-size: 40px;
}
.search-box:focus {
  outline: none;
}
.search-button {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  right: 0;
  right: -40px; /* to the middle of its space */
  top: 0;
  padding: 20px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

/*** SEARCH ICON DEFAULTS ***/

/*** MAGNIFIER/CIRCLE ***/
.search-icon {
  width: 40px;
  height: 40px;
  border-radius: 40px;
  border: 3px solid #00FEDE;
  display: block;
  position: relative;
  margin-left: 5px;
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
/*** HANDLE/ARROW PARTS ***/
.search-icon:before {
  content: '';
  width: 3px;
  height: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  right: -2px;
  top: 30px;
  display: block;
  background-color: #00FEDE;
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search-icon:after {
  content: '';
  width: 3px;
  height: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  right: -12px;
  top: 40px;
  display: block;
  background-color: #00FEDE;
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}

/*** OPEN SEARCH OVERRIDES ***/

.search.open {
  width: 420px;
}
.search.open:before {
  height: 60px;
  margin: 20px 0 20px 30px;
  position: absolute;
}

/*** OPEN SEARCH ICON OVERRIDES ***/

/*** MAGNIFIER/CIRCLE ***/
.open .search-icon {
  margin: 0;
  width: 60px;
  height: 60px;
  border-radius: 60px;
}
/*** HANDLE/ARROW PARTS ***/
.open .search-icon:before {
  transform: rotate(52deg);
  right: 22px;
  top: 23px;
  height: 18px;
}
.open .search-icon:after {
  transform: rotate(-230deg);
  right: 22px;
  top: 13px;
  height: 18px;
}

</style>
</head><body>

<div class="search">
  <input type="search" class="search-box" />
  <span class="search-button">
    <span class="search-icon"></span>
  </span>
</div>

<div class="search open">
  <input type="search" class="search-box" />
  <span class="search-button">
    <span class="search-icon"></span>
  </span>
</div>

</body></html>

Hope this is of any help.

If you manage your self, please tell us how you did. :slight_smile: