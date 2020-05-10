Search icon with the lower size

#1

I try to set a new search icon but lower size. As I did not manage, I kindly ask you to help me how to do as I tried to make smaller size icon 28 px and background 37px. I attach CSS and HTML.


<div class="search">
  <input type="search" class="search-box" />
  <span class="search-button">
    <span class="search-icon"></span>
  </span>
</div>

and CSS

$background-color: #2A2E37;
$search-bg-color: #242628;
$icon-color: #00FEDE;
$transition: all .5s ease;

.search {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  margin: 40px auto 0;
  background-color: $search-bg-color;
  position: relative;
  overflow: hidden;
  transition: $transition;
  &:before {
    content: '';
    display: block;
    width: 3px;
    height: 100%;
    position: relative;
    background-color: $icon-color;
    transition: $transition;
  }
  &.open {
    width: 420px;
    &:before {
      height: 60px;
      margin: 20px 0 20px 30px;
      position: absolute;
    }
  }
}

.search-box {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  box-shadow: none;
  border: none;
  background: transparent;
  color: #fff;
  padding: 20px 100px 20px 45px;
  font-size: 40px;
  &:focus {
    outline: none;
  }
}

.search-button {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  right: 0;
  top: 0;
  padding: 20px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

.search-icon {
  width: 40px;
  height: 40px;
  border-radius: 40px;
  border: 3px solid $icon-color;
  display: block;
  position: relative;
  margin-left: 5px;
  transition: $transition;
  &:before {
    content: '';
    width: 3px;
    height: 15px;
    position: absolute;
    right: -2px;
    top: 30px;
    display: block;
    background-color: $icon-color;
    transform: rotate(-45deg);
    transition: $transition;
  }
  &:after {
    content: '';
    width: 3px;
    height: 15px;
    position: absolute;
    right: -12px;
    top: 40px;
    display: block;
    background-color: $icon-color;
    transform: rotate(-45deg);
    transition: $transition;
  }
  .open & {
    margin: 0;
    width: 60px;
    height: 60px;
    border-radius: 60px;
    &:before {
      transform: rotate(52deg);
      right: 22px;
      top: 23px;
      height: 18px;
    }
    &:after {
      transform: rotate(-230deg);
      right: 22px;
      top: 13px;
      height: 18px;
    }
  }
}
#2

Hi toplisek,

The posted CSS is actually preprocessed SCSS that is not easy to read for many of us. So please compile preprocessed code (SCSS) to plain CSS before posting.

To assist those who want to help I’ve compiled the SCSS to CSS for you:

.search {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  margin: 40px auto 0;
  background-color: #242628;
  position: relative;
  overflow: hidden;
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search:before {
  content: '';
  display: block;
  width: 3px;
  height: 100%;
  position: relative;
  background-color: #00FEDE;
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search.open {
  width: 420px;
}
.search.open:before {
  height: 60px;
  margin: 20px 0 20px 30px;
  position: absolute;
}

.search-box {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  box-shadow: none;
  border: none;
  background: transparent;
  color: #fff;
  padding: 20px 100px 20px 45px;
  font-size: 40px;
}
.search-box:focus {
  outline: none;
}

.search-button {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  right: 0;
  top: 0;
  padding: 20px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

.search-icon {
  width: 40px;
  height: 40px;
  border-radius: 40px;
  border: 3px solid #00FEDE;
  display: block;
  position: relative;
  margin-left: 5px;
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search-icon:before {
  content: '';
  width: 3px;
  height: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  right: -2px;
  top: 30px;
  display: block;
  background-color: #00FEDE;
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.search-icon:after {
  content: '';
  width: 3px;
  height: 15px;
  position: absolute;
  right: -12px;
  top: 40px;
  display: block;
  background-color: #00FEDE;
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
  transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
.open .search-icon {
  margin: 0;
  width: 60px;
  height: 60px;
  border-radius: 60px;
}
.open .search-icon:before {
  transform: rotate(52deg);
  right: 22px;
  top: 23px;
  height: 18px;
}
.open .search-icon:after {
  transform: rotate(-230deg);
  right: 22px;
  top: 13px;
  height: 18px;
}