Search icon displays differently on iPad

I’m also blinkered when it comes to doing this

$(document).keypress(function(e){ var key = e.which; if (key == 43) { // if the user pressed '+': $('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#search').focus(); $('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#audio-player-container'); } });

I want to hide both the search bar and the audio player. I really don’t think this should be hard. I think I remember we’ve done it before?