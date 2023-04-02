Search icon displays differently on iPad

You seem to be a bit blinkered with your devices.
I really am. But, yes no one has the same screen size. I understand. I do the grabbing the window and resizing, yes. It’s just not saying at what size it is that I resize it to.
You seem to be a bit blinkered with your devices.
I really am. But, yes no one has the same screen size. I understand. I do the grabbing the window and resizing, yes. It’s just not saying at what size it is that I resize it to.
I’m also blinkered when it comes to doing this
$(document).keypress(function(e){
var key = e.which;
if (key == 43) {
// if the user pressed '+':
$('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#search').focus();
$('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#audio-player-container');
}
});
I want to hide both the search bar and the audio player. I really don’t think this should be hard. I think I remember we’ve done it before?