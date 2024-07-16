Search DataTable

Hi,
Please help me for searching.
If the search result pertains to employee information, what can I do to display the branch information they belong to on the first column of the table and the employee information on the next column?
<?php
require_once '../includes/db_connection.php';
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST' && isset($_POST['tab_id'])) {
$tabId = intval($_POST['tab_id']);
$searchText = isset($_POST['search_text']) ? $_POST['search_text'] : '';
// Filial məlumatlarını və işçiləri veritabanından gətirin
$sql = "SELECT b.id AS branch_id, b.branch_name, b.address AS branch_address, b.email AS branch_email,
e.employee_name, e.position, c.company_name, e.internal_phone, e.mobile_phone, e.email
FROM branches b
LEFT JOIN branch_employees e ON b.id = e.branch_id
LEFT JOIN companies c ON e.company_id = c.id
WHERE e.tab_id = $tabId
AND (b.branch_name LIKE '%$searchText%' OR b.address LIKE '%$searchText%' OR b.email LIKE '%$searchText%'
OR e.employee_name LIKE '%$searchText%' OR e.position LIKE '%$searchText%' OR c.company_name LIKE '%$searchText%')
ORDER BY b.id, e.employee_name";
$result = $conn->query($sql);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
$branchData = [];
// Məlumatları qruplaşdırın
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$branchId = $row['branch_id'];
if (!isset($branchData[$branchId])) {
$branchData[$branchId] = [
'branch_name' => $row['branch_name'],
'branch_address' => $row['branch_address'],
'branch_email' => $row['branch_email'],
'employees' => []
];
}
if ($row['employee_name']) {
$branchData[$branchId]['employees'][] = [
'employee_name' => $row['employee_name'],
'position' => $row['position'],
'company_name' => $row['company_name'],
'internal_phone' => $row['internal_phone'],
'mobile_phone' => $row['mobile_phone'],
'email' => $row['email']
];
}
}
// Cədvəl quruluşunu göstərin
echo '<div class="table-responsive">';
echo '<table id="employeeTable_' . $tabId . '" class="table table-striped table-bordered">';
echo '<thead class="thead-dark">';
echo '<tr>';
echo '<th>Ad</th>';
echo '<th>Ünvan / Şirkət</th>';
echo '<th>Vəzifə</th>';
echo '<th>Daxili Telefon</th>';
echo '<th>Mobil Telefon</th>';
echo '<th>Email</th>';
echo '</tr>';
echo '</thead>';
echo '<tbody>';
// Filial məlumatlarını və alt qrup işçiləri göstərin
foreach ($branchData as $branchId => $branch) {
if (!empty($branch['employees'])) {
foreach ($branch['employees'] as $employee) {
// Filial məlumatları
echo '<tr>';
echo '<td><strong>' . htmlspecialchars($branch['branch_name']) . '</strong></td>';
echo '<td><strong>' . htmlspecialchars($branch['branch_address']) . '</strong></td>';
echo '<td></td>';
echo '<td></td>';
echo '<td></td>';
echo '<td><strong>' . htmlspecialchars($branch['branch_email']) . '</strong></td>';
echo '</tr>';
// İşçi məlumatları
echo '<tr>';
echo '<td>' . htmlspecialchars($employee['employee_name']) . '</td>';
echo '<td>' . htmlspecialchars($employee['company_name']) . '</td>';
echo '<td>' . htmlspecialchars($employee['position']) . '</td>';
echo '<td>' . htmlspecialchars($employee['internal_phone']) . '</td>';
echo '<td>' . htmlspecialchars($employee['mobile_phone']) . '</td>';
echo '<td>' . htmlspecialchars($employee['email']) . '</td>';
echo '</tr>';
}
} else {
echo '<tr>';
echo '<td colspan="6" class="text-muted">Heç bir işçi tapılmadı.</td>';
echo '</tr>';
}
}
echo '</tbody>';
echo '</table>';
echo '</div>';
} else {
echo '<p class="text-muted">Heç bir məlumat tapılmadı.</p>';
}
$conn->close();
} else {
echo '<p class="text-muted">Xəta: POST məlumatları alınmadı.</p>';
}
?>