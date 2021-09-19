Search console issue

I am a blogger and using the search console or the Google site kit, but the impressions and clicks of the google Sitekit are showing less while direct search.google.com shows more; please Guide me. Thank you

Have you asked your question on the Site kit plugin’s WordPress support tab? https://wordpress.org/support/plugin/google-site-kit/

They are pretty responsive there and probably will be able to give you the answer in two seconds. :slight_smile:

هل يمكنك تفسير مشكلتك باللغة العربية
او يمكنك زيارة موقعي وتحديد اللغه المفضلة اليك
وسوف تجد جميع الحلول للسيرش كونصل