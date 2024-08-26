Search Console does not preview correctly due to an error in the iframe

I copied part of the code from the web and the full screen functionality works perfectly. But with that code, Search Console does not see the preview and does not validate errors. I find the site indexed but excluded because of this problem.

<div class="container"><iframe class="responsive-iframe" id="embededGame" src="https://example.com/c89fbdcf04fe4fe3a3731b9d9f9d6492/?gd_sdk_referrer_url=https://giocone.com/games/board/mahjong-dark-dimensions/" width="800" height="600" scrolling="none" frameborder="0" title="Start the Mahjong Dark Dimensions online game"></iframe></div> <div class="buttoncontainer"><button aria-label="Fullscreen" class="fullscreen" onclick="goFullscreen('embededGame'); return false"><i class="fa-solid fa-expand" alt="Play fullscreen" style="color: #ffffff;"></i></button></div> <script> function goFullscreen(id) { var element = document.getElementById(id); if (element.mozRequestFullScreen) { element.mozRequestFullScreen(); } else if (element.webkitRequestFullScreen) { element.webkitRequestFullScreen(); } } </script>

The code is exactly as I wrote it except for the domain name which is censored.