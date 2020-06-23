Search Bar problem

I have this html:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title></title> <meta name="ROBOTS" content="NOINDEX, NOFOLLOW" /> <style type="text/css"> #tfheader{ background-color:#c3dfef; } #tfnewsearch{ float:right; padding:20px; } .tftextinput2{ margin: 0; padding: 5px 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size:14px; color:#666; border:1px solid #0076a3; border-right:0px; border-top-left-radius: 5px 5px; border-bottom-left-radius: 5px 5px; } .tfbutton2 { margin: 0; padding: 5px 7px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-weight:bold; outline: none; cursor: pointer; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; color: #ffffff; border: solid 1px #0076a3; border-right:0px; background: #0095cd; background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#00adee), to(#0078a5)); background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #00adee, #0078a5); border-top-right-radius: 5px 5px; border-bottom-right-radius: 5px 5px; } .tfbutton2:hover { text-decoration: none; background: #007ead; background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#0095cc), to(#00678e)); background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #0095cc, #00678e); } .tfbutton2::-moz-focus-inner { border: 0; } .tfclear{ clear:both; } </style> </head> <body> <!-- HTML for SEARCH BAR --> <div id="tfheader"> <form id="tfnewsearch" method="get" action="https://spyse.com/target/domain/"> <input type="text" id="tfq" class="tftextinput2" name="q" size="21" maxlength="120" value="Search our website"><input type="submit" value=">" class="tfbutton2"> </form> <div class="tfclear"></div> </div> </body> </html>

And this JS:

<script type="text/javascript"> window.onload = function(){ var submitbutton = document.getElementById("tfq"); if(submitbutton.addEventListener){ submitbutton.addEventListener("click", function() { if (submitbutton.value == 'Search our website'){ submitbutton.value = ''; } }); } } </script>

When I search for sapo.pt on my website the result is https://spyse.com/target/domain?q=sapo.pt, and my objective is to get https://spyse.com/target/domain/sapo.pt, how can I take of the ?q= and put /sapo.pt?