Search Bar problem

I have this html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title></title>
<meta name="ROBOTS" content="NOINDEX, NOFOLLOW" />
<style type="text/css">
#tfheader{
background-color:#c3dfef;
}
#tfnewsearch{
float:right;
padding:20px;
}
.tftextinput2{
margin: 0;
padding: 5px 15px;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-size:14px;
color:#666;
border:1px solid #0076a3; border-right:0px;
border-top-left-radius: 5px 5px;
border-bottom-left-radius: 5px 5px;
}
.tfbutton2 {
margin: 0;
padding: 5px 7px;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-size:14px;
font-weight:bold;
outline: none;
cursor: pointer;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
color: #ffffff;
border: solid 1px #0076a3; border-right:0px;
background: #0095cd;
background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#00adee), to(#0078a5));
background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #00adee, #0078a5);
border-top-right-radius: 5px 5px;
border-bottom-right-radius: 5px 5px;
}
.tfbutton2:hover {
text-decoration: none;
background: #007ead;
background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#0095cc), to(#00678e));
background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #0095cc, #00678e);
}
.tfbutton2::-moz-focus-inner {
border: 0;
}
.tfclear{
clear:both;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<!-- HTML for SEARCH BAR -->
<div id="tfheader">
<form id="tfnewsearch" method="get" action="https://spyse.com/target/domain/">
<input type="text" id="tfq" class="tftextinput2" name="q" size="21" maxlength="120" value="Search our website"><input type="submit" value=">" class="tfbutton2">
</form>
<div class="tfclear"></div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
And this JS:
<script type="text/javascript">
window.onload = function(){
var submitbutton = document.getElementById("tfq");
if(submitbutton.addEventListener){
submitbutton.addEventListener("click", function() {
if (submitbutton.value == 'Search our website'){
submitbutton.value = '';
}
});
}
}
</script>
When I search for sapo.pt on my website the result is https://spyse.com/target/domain?q=sapo.pt, and my objective is to get https://spyse.com/target/domain/sapo.pt, how can I take of the ?q= and put /sapo.pt?