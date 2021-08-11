Search bar on homepage and it's position

Hi there,

I am building a local website that will list businesses, events and jobs. My town is not huge so there will not be thousands of listings.

I have added a search bar to the header of my website and also added a section on the homepage that features a search bar as well as category boxes like this:

However, I am now wondering if I actually need the second search on the homage and if users generally prefer to browse for items.

Do you think I should remove the search bar or keep it in? If I should keep it, should it stay above the categories or would it be better under the categories?

Any suggestions would be great.

Thanks!