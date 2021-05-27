Search and show images with a given metadata

The following isn’t the greatest, but it does the job for my personal website -

$file_ext = strtolower(pathinfo($_FILES['image']['name'], PATHINFO_EXTENSION)); /* * Set EXIF data info of image for database table that is * if it contains the info otherwise set to null. */ if ($file_ext === 'jpeg' || $file_ext === 'jpg') { /* * I don't like suppressing errors, but this * is the only way that I can so * until find out how to do it this will * have to do. */ $exif_data = @exif_read_data($file_tmp); if (array_key_exists('Make', $exif_data) && array_key_exists('Model', $exif_data)) { $data['Model'] = $exif_data['Make'] . ' ' . $exif_data['Model']; } if (array_key_exists('ExposureTime', $exif_data)) { $data['ExposureTime'] = $exif_data['ExposureTime'] . "s"; } if (array_key_exists('ApertureFNumber', $exif_data['COMPUTED'])) { $data['Aperture'] = $exif_data['COMPUTED']['ApertureFNumber']; } if (array_key_exists('ISOSpeedRatings', $exif_data)) { $data['ISO'] = "ISO " . $exif_data['ISOSpeedRatings']; } if (array_key_exists('FocalLengthIn35mmFilm', $exif_data)) { $data['FocalLength'] = $exif_data['FocalLengthIn35mmFilm'] . "mm"; } } else { $data['Model'] = null; $data['ExposureTime'] = null; $data['Aperture'] = null; $data['ISO'] = null; $data['FocalLength'] = null; }

Though I have to look at the 3rd Party App myself.