Search and show images with a given metadata

It would be possible, i.g. in localhost, to search and show images (in a given folder) with a given metadata. I.g. all images with “Giotto” as Artist exif metadata. BTW only exif metadata are available, or xmp as well?
The following isn’t the greatest, but it does the job for my personal website -
$file_ext = strtolower(pathinfo($_FILES['image']['name'], PATHINFO_EXTENSION));
/*
* Set EXIF data info of image for database table that is
* if it contains the info otherwise set to null.
*/
if ($file_ext === 'jpeg' || $file_ext === 'jpg') {
/*
* I don't like suppressing errors, but this
* is the only way that I can so
* until find out how to do it this will
* have to do.
*/
$exif_data = @exif_read_data($file_tmp);
if (array_key_exists('Make', $exif_data) && array_key_exists('Model', $exif_data)) {
$data['Model'] = $exif_data['Make'] . ' ' . $exif_data['Model'];
}
if (array_key_exists('ExposureTime', $exif_data)) {
$data['ExposureTime'] = $exif_data['ExposureTime'] . "s";
}
if (array_key_exists('ApertureFNumber', $exif_data['COMPUTED'])) {
$data['Aperture'] = $exif_data['COMPUTED']['ApertureFNumber'];
}
if (array_key_exists('ISOSpeedRatings', $exif_data)) {
$data['ISO'] = "ISO " . $exif_data['ISOSpeedRatings'];
}
if (array_key_exists('FocalLengthIn35mmFilm', $exif_data)) {
$data['FocalLength'] = $exif_data['FocalLengthIn35mmFilm'] . "mm";
}
} else {
$data['Model'] = null;
$data['ExposureTime'] = null;
$data['Aperture'] = null;
$data['ISO'] = null;
$data['FocalLength'] = null;
}
Though I have to look at the 3rd Party App myself.
Thank you. Sorry for my incompetence, but where should I set the files path?
Besides my aim is to search and show several images based on its metadata. And not to show metadata of already given images.