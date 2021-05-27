Search and show images with a given metadata

PHP
#1

It would be possible, i.g. in localhost, to search and show images (in a given folder) with a given metadata. I.g. all images with “Giotto” as Artist exif metadata. BTW only exif metadata are available, or xmp as well?

#2

The following isn’t the greatest, but it does the job for my personal website -

$file_ext = strtolower(pathinfo($_FILES['image']['name'], PATHINFO_EXTENSION));

/*
 * Set EXIF data info of image for database table that is
 * if it contains the info otherwise set to null.
 */
if ($file_ext === 'jpeg' || $file_ext === 'jpg') {
    /*
     * I don't like suppressing errors, but this
     * is the only way that I can so
     * until find out how to do it this will
     * have to do.
     */
    $exif_data = @exif_read_data($file_tmp);

    if (array_key_exists('Make', $exif_data) && array_key_exists('Model', $exif_data)) {
        $data['Model'] = $exif_data['Make'] . ' ' . $exif_data['Model'];
    }

    if (array_key_exists('ExposureTime', $exif_data)) {
        $data['ExposureTime'] = $exif_data['ExposureTime'] . "s";
    }

    if (array_key_exists('ApertureFNumber', $exif_data['COMPUTED'])) {
        $data['Aperture'] = $exif_data['COMPUTED']['ApertureFNumber'];
    }

    if (array_key_exists('ISOSpeedRatings', $exif_data)) {
        $data['ISO'] = "ISO " . $exif_data['ISOSpeedRatings'];
    }

    if (array_key_exists('FocalLengthIn35mmFilm', $exif_data)) {
        $data['FocalLength'] = $exif_data['FocalLengthIn35mmFilm'] . "mm";
    }

} else {
    $data['Model'] = null;
    $data['ExposureTime'] = null;
    $data['Aperture'] = null;
    $data['ISO'] = null;
    $data['FocalLength'] = null;
}

Though I have to look at the 3rd Party App myself.

#3

Thank you. Sorry for my incompetence, but where should I set the files path?