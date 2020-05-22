SCSS in the CSS-Only Crossword

HTML & CSS
#1

Ok it works now.

Now I want to ask about the CSS vs SCSS. Are the properties in the codepen css or scss? I wonder if the syntax($,/,%) is germaine to scss and is not pure css.Can you convert scss to pure css properies?

Can you explain the grid template repeat property, how do you get these values and is this pure css? Do these values(of the grid template repeat property) change for each puzzle or stay the same?

Other examples with syntax($,/,%): color-valid-item,all properties with sign in front, % sign and / in grid-template repeat and the (crossword -item-size * crossword-column/row-count), does this remain the same?

I guess Im trying to say is this pure css or scss syntax and would it be better to use css syntax?

Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript
#2

I wasn’t the person that made the SCSS code in the CSS-Only Crossword. The people in the HTML+CSS area can explain about SCSS far better than me.

In fact, I’ll help out and move these posts over there.

Edit:

The code is at https://codepen.io/adrianroworth/pen/OpeyZq

#3

I know nothing about SCSS, but in CodePen, you an view the compiled CSS by selecting the SCSS/CSS dropdown and choosing View Compiled CSS.

#4

What room covers the topic, converting scss to css. The codepen says css but some of the syntax is scss.

#5

For reference, a link to the CSS-Only Crossword code is https://codepen.io/adrianroworth/pen/OpeyZq

#6

I was just looking on internet, it seem scss properties will work with this code. Do you think it will work?