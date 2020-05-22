SCSS in the CSS-Only Crossword

Ok it works now.

Now I want to ask about the CSS vs SCSS. Are the properties in the codepen css or scss? I wonder if the syntax($,/,%) is germaine to scss and is not pure css.Can you convert scss to pure css properies?

Can you explain the grid template repeat property, how do you get these values and is this pure css? Do these values(of the grid template repeat property) change for each puzzle or stay the same?

Other examples with syntax($,/,%): color-valid-item,all properties with sign in front, % sign and / in grid-template repeat and the (crossword -item-size * crossword-column/row-count), does this remain the same?

I guess Im trying to say is this pure css or scss syntax and would it be better to use css syntax?