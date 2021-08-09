SCSS and variables

#1

How to manage text inside SCSS?

When I try to add 001 inside content it will not work an example: content: '$variable';

Is it technically possible to manage this kind of element?

$variable: 001;

 content: $variable;
#2

The purpose of SCSS to make it easier or more organized:

$color-dark-02: #2f2f2f; which I have in a partial file called _color_theme_1.scss;

then in my main scss file:

  .repository {
    text-decoration: none;
    color: #21759b;
    transition: color 0.5s ease;
    &:hover {
      color: $color-dark-02;
    }
  }
#3

I don’t know anything about SASS but the content property takes a string so i would guess you need to do this (which seems to work in codepen with SCSS enabled).

$variable: "001";

div:before{
  content:$variable;
}

Or you can do this I think but you lose the leading zeros.

$variable: 009;
div:before{
  content:""  $variable;
}
#4

