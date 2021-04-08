I got rating C by scrutinizer for class method below. Please help to improve it to get level A.

private function _call($url, $params = null, $headers = null, $method = "GET") { $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION, false); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_TIMEOUT, $this->_timeout); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, $this->_verify_ssl); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYHOST, $this->_verify_host); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_HEADER, true); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLINFO_HEADER_OUT, true); if ($this->curlProxy) { curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_PROXY, $this->curlProxy); } if ($this->_curl_callback) { call_user_func($this->_curl_callback, $ch, $params, $headers, $method); } switch (strtoupper($method)) { case 'PUT': case 'PATCH': case 'DELETE': curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST, strtoupper($method)); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, json_encode($params)); break; case 'POST': curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_POST, true); if ($this->json === true) { $params = json_encode($params); } curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $params); break; case 'GET': curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_HTTPGET, true); if (!empty($params)) { $url .= '?'.http_build_query($params); curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url); } break; } $headers[] = $this->_api_key_var.$this->_api_key; if ($this->json === true) { $headers[] = 'Content-Type: application/json'; } if ($this->accept === true) { $headers[] = 'Accept: application/json'; } curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, $headers); $this->request['method'] = strtoupper($method); $this->request['headers'] = $headers; $this->request['params'] = $params; $this->response = curl_exec(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch); if (curl_errno(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch)) { $this->curlErrno = curl_errno(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch); $this->curlError = curl_error(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch); curl_close(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch); return; } $this->curlInfo = curl_getinfo(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch); curl_close(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch); return new Result($this->_getBody(), $this->_getHeaders(), $this->curlInfo); }