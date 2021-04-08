Every time you have an IF, there’s two possible paths: Either the IF was true, or it wasnt. Those are different paths.

Your switch likewise does paths - 4, in fact:

switch (strtoupper($method)) {

case ‘PUT’:

case ‘PATCH’:

case ‘DELETE’:

curl_setopt(/** @scrutinizer ignore-type / $ch, CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST, strtoupper($method));

curl_setopt(/* @scrutinizer ignore-type / $ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, json_encode($params));

break;

case ‘POST’:

curl_setopt(/ * @scrutinizer ignore-type / $ch, CURLOPT_POST, true);

if ($this->json === true) {

$params = json_encode($params);

}

curl_setopt(/* @scrutinizer ignore-type / $ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $params);

break;

case ‘GET’:

curl_setopt(/ * @scrutinizer ignore-type / $ch, CURLOPT_HTTPGET, true);

if (!empty($params)) {

$url .= ‘?’.http_build_query($params);

curl_setopt(/* @scrutinizer ignore-type */ $ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);

}

break;

}



(“But m_hutley that’s only 3!”): Yes, but the fourth path is that it matched none of those, and fell into the Default condition, which is to do nothing.

There are 5 IF’s in your code, and a single switch with 4 states. 2*2*2*2*2*4 = 128.

And now that I look at it, I see the conditionals I missed. Two of those paths also have branching capability… so… there’s… another layer of complexity to the math that makes me think there’s actually more than 256.

there are 4 paths leading into the switch (the two initial IF’s); each of those may go down one of four paths. If they go down the second or third switch path, there’s another if; that means that the 4 going down those paths become 8 each; coming out of the switch you’d have 4+4+8+8 = 24 paths.

Then there’s a further 3 ifs, so those 24 become 48, then 96, then 198.

I don’t get 256, i get 198. I’m probably missing something though.