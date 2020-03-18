Scrollspy - Getting element to appear on enter and exit

You’ll need one of the jS experts here to help but I believe you could use the following to do what you want more efficiently.
A very rough demo but any more customisation is beyond my skills
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<style>
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*, *:before, *:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
body {
font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
}
html, body {
margin: 0;
padding:0;
}
.content-container {
position: relative;
padding: 3rem 0;
min-height: 100vh;
background: #cfdde8;
display:flex;
flex-direction:column;
}
.content-container:nth-child(1), .content-container:nth-child(3) {
background: red;
}
.content {
z-index: 1;
position: relative;
margin:auto 0 auto 100px;
width: 200px;
min-height: 200px;
background: #f4f4f4;
}
.content__inner {
position:absolute;
left:5px;
top:5px;
width:100%;
height:100%;
z-index:2;
background: black;
transform:translateY(105%);
transition:all 1s ease .5s;
opacity:0;
}
.inView .content__inner {
opacity:1;
transform:translateY(0);
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="content-container"> </div>
<div id="scrollArea" class="content-container content-container--middle">
<div class="content">
<div class="content__inner"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="content-container"> </div>
<script>
(function(d) {
"use strict";
var observer = new IntersectionObserver(
function(entries) {
if (entries[0].intersectionRatio === 1)
d.querySelector(".content").classList.add("inView");
else if (entries[0].intersectionRatio === 0)
d.querySelector(".content").classList.remove("inView");
},
{ threshold: [0, 1] }
);
observer.observe(d.querySelector(".content"));
})(document);
</script>
</body>
</html>