Scrollspy - Getting element to appear on enter and exit

Hi there,

I’ve created some test content using the Scrollspy plugin which detects when the user “enters” or “exits” visibility of an element. So far I’ve got it to display correctly when you scroll back up past the element, but results are flakey when you try to scroll up past the element and then scroll back down again. What’s doubly strange is that the example works absolutely fine on Codepen but doesn’t during local testing or when I upload to a test area on my webspace.

https://codepen.io/Shoxt3r/pen/LYEZWxR

https://andrewcourtney.co.uk/tester/wowjsblocks/

The expected behaviour is that the element should hide and reappear no matter which way you scroll. As per the console, on the Codepen example the console logs are correctly, while the webspace version doesn’t display an “EXIT” message when you scroll to the top again.

Thoughts please?

Many thanks!