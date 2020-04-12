Scrollmagic GSAP

After each screen changes, background colour should change . I mean back-ground colour of thr images should changes. Using TimelineMax how to see change that.
Please see the site here : https://dhiraj10111995.github.io/scroll_screen/
Hi @dhiraj0641, this could be done using
setClassToggle() – e.g.
/* Better avoid ID selectors though
as they have a very high specifity */
#phone-floater-container.scene-02 {
background: blue;
}
#phone-floater-container.scene-03 {
background: red;
}
new ScrollMagic.Scene({
triggerElement: '#phone-floater-container',
triggerHook: 0,
offset: 450,
duration: '0'
})
.setTween(getMobileSlide02Tl())
.setClassToggle('#phone-floater-container', 'scene-02')
.addIndicators()
.addTo(controller)
new ScrollMagic.Scene({
triggerElement: '#phone-floater-container',
triggerHook: 0,
offset: 1250,
duration: '0'
})
.setTween(getMobileSlide03Tl())
.setClassToggle('#phone-floater-container', 'scene-03')
.addIndicators()
.addTo(controller)
