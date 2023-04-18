Greetings ,

I would like to cause

[div id=“scrollThis”]

to ScrollIntoView

according to

[td id=“asThisScrolls”]

But so far , no go .

Pls , what am I doing wrong ?

Thanks for your help…

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge"> <title>scrollIntoView.html</title> <style> .button { background-color:#5A697D; border: none; color: #E09F1F; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; display: inline-block; font-family: Tahoma; font-size: 24px; cursor: pointer; } h3 h4 { color:#5A697D; } .divRow { color:#5A697D; } #asThisScrolls { } #scrollThis { } </style> </head> <body style="background-color:#EBE8E4; font-family: Tahoma; font-size:20px; color:#5A697D;;" link="#5A697D;" alink="#5A697D;" vlink="#5A697D;"> <table style="text-align: left; width: 100%; height: 100%; border-color: #E09F1F; border-style: solid; border-width:4px;"> <tbody> <tr> <td style="vertical-align: top; text-align: center; width: 25%; border-color: #E09F1F; border-style: solid; border-width: 2px;" > <!-- --> <br> <div id="scrollThis" style=" text-align: center; "> <br><a href="http://automatonnation.us/Automata-Examples.html" target="_blank"> <button class="button">Automatons</button></a> <br><br><a href="http://vmars.us/freeware/index.html" target="_blank"> <button class="button">Freeware</button></a> <br><br><a href="http://vmars.us/reads/ListenReadWatch.html" target="_blank"> <button class="button">Listen/Read/Watch</button></a> <br><br><br><br> </div> </td> <td id="asThisScrolls" style="vertical-align: top; width: 75%;"> <br> <div style=" text-align: center; color:#5A697D;"> <button class="button">Freeware</button></a> <br><br> </div> <div style=" text-align: center; color:#5A697D;"> <a href="http://kidsafebrowser.us/Read-Documentation-Here.html" target="_blank"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;">KidSafeBrowser</h3> </a> <a href="http://kidsafebrowser.us/Read-Documentation-Here.html" target="_blank"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;">Read-Documentation-Here.html</h3> </a> <h4 style="color:#5A697D;"> <br> KidSafeBrowser is a Free Internet Browser , based on MS Edge (Chromium) Browser . <br> 'Safe' , because users can only visit sites that are Pre-Approved and stored in an Approved-Links-File . <br> This makes it ideal for Kids as well as Businesses . <br> The package can be Downloaded here: <br> https://sourceforge.net/projects/kidsafebrowser-us/ </h4> </div> <div class="divRow" style="text-align:center; color:#5A697D;"> <br> <a href="https://www.portablefreeware.com/index.php?id=2412#post" target="_blank"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;">Screenshot Captor</h3> </a> <h4 style="color:#5A697D;"> Screenshot Captor is a feature-rich image tool for grabbing, manipulating, annotating, and sharing images. </h4> </div> <div class="divRow" style="text-align:center; color:#5A697D;"> <br> <a href="https://www.portablefreeware.com/index.php?id=1856#comment31802" target="_blank"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;" >Instant Eyedropper</h3> </a> <h4 style="color:#5A697D;"> Instant Eyedropper is a simple color picker that sits in the system tray. </h4> <br> </div> <br> <div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;"> <a href="https://vmars.us/freeware/Line-By-Line/Line-By-Line_HELP.html" target="_blank"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;">Line-By-Line</h3> </a> <h4 style="color:#5A697D;"> 'Line-By-Line' is a text manipulation program <h5>(secondarily , also a basic Text Editor) .</h5></h4> </p> </div> <br> <div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;"> PimClip/PimFind </h3> <h5>Formerly called ClipLog/ClipFind</h5> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;">is my 'Personal Info Manager' . Easy to use , fast , and powerful . </h3> <a href="https://vmars.us/freeware/PimClip/PimClip-Help.html" target="_blank"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;">PimClip</h3> </a> <a href="https://vmars.us/freeware/PimClip/PimFind-Help.html" target="_blank"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;">PimFind</h3> </a> </div> <br> <div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;">FreshDraft </h3> <br> </div> <br> <div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;"> <h3 style="color:#5A697D;">Guitar-Scales-and-Boxes-Builder</h3> <br> </div> <br> <div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;"> <h3>Html-Grid-Builder </h3> </div> </div> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <br> <div> <p style="text-align:center;"> <span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: "Avenir Next";"> <br><br> <a href="http://vmars.us/"> http://vmars.us/ </a> </span> <br> <br>"All things in moderation , except for love and forgiveness" <br> </p> </div> <script> const element = document.getElementById("#scrollThis"); window.addEventListener('scroll' , scrollToBottom); function scrollToBottom() { console.log("function scrollToBottom()"); element.scrollIntoView(false); } </script> </body> </html>