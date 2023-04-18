scrollIntoView

HTML & CSS
1

Greetings ,
I would like to cause
[div id=“scrollThis”]
to ScrollIntoView
according to
[td id=“asThisScrolls”]
But so far , no go .
Pls , what am I doing wrong ?
Thanks for your help…

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
   <head>
      <meta charset="UTF-8">
      <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
      <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
      <title>scrollIntoView.html</title>
<style>
.button {
         background-color:#5A697D;
         border: none;
         color: #E09F1F; 
         text-align: center;
         text-decoration: none;
         display: inline-block;
         font-family: Tahoma; font-size: 24px;
         cursor: pointer;
         }
         h3 h4 {
         color:#5A697D;
		 }
.divRow {
         color:#5A697D;
}	

#asThisScrolls {
         
}

#scrollThis {
         
}
</style>
</head>
<body style="background-color:#EBE8E4; font-family: Tahoma; font-size:20px;  color:#5A697D;;" link="#5A697D;" alink="#5A697D;" vlink="#5A697D;">

<table style="text-align: left; width: 100%; height: 100%; border-color: #E09F1F; border-style: solid; border-width:4px;">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td  style="vertical-align: top; text-align: center;  width: 25%; border-color: #E09F1F; border-style: solid; border-width: 2px;" > <!--  -->
<br>

<div id="scrollThis" style=" text-align: center; ">
    <br><a href="http://automatonnation.us/Automata-Examples.html" target="_blank">
                        <button class="button">Automatons</button></a>
    <br><br><a href="http://vmars.us/freeware/index.html" target="_blank">
                        <button class="button">Freeware</button></a>
    <br><br><a href="http://vmars.us/reads/ListenReadWatch.html" target="_blank">
                        <button class="button">Listen/Read/Watch</button></a>
	<br><br><br><br>			
</div>
</td>


<td id="asThisScrolls" style="vertical-align: top; width: 75%;">
<br>
<div  style=" text-align: center; color:#5A697D;">
           <button class="button">Freeware</button></a>
    <br><br>
</div>

<div  style=" text-align: center; color:#5A697D;">
<a href="http://kidsafebrowser.us/Read-Documentation-Here.html" target="_blank"> 
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;">KidSafeBrowser</h3>
</a>

<a href="http://kidsafebrowser.us/Read-Documentation-Here.html" target="_blank"> 
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;">Read-Documentation-Here.html</h3>
</a>
<h4  style="color:#5A697D;">
<br> KidSafeBrowser is a Free Internet Browser , based on MS Edge (Chromium) Browser .
<br> 'Safe' , because users can only visit sites that are Pre-Approved and stored in an Approved-Links-File .
<br> This makes it ideal for Kids as well as Businesses .
<br> The package can be Downloaded here:
<br> https://sourceforge.net/projects/kidsafebrowser-us/
</h4>
</div>

<div class="divRow" style="text-align:center; color:#5A697D;">
<br>
<a href="https://www.portablefreeware.com/index.php?id=2412#post" target="_blank">
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;">Screenshot Captor</h3> 
</a>
<h4  style="color:#5A697D;">  Screenshot Captor is a feature-rich image tool for grabbing, manipulating, annotating, and sharing images. 
</h4>
</div>

<div class="divRow" style="text-align:center; color:#5A697D;">
<br>
<a href="https://www.portablefreeware.com/index.php?id=1856#comment31802" target="_blank">
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;" >Instant Eyedropper</h3>
</a>  
<h4  style="color:#5A697D;">  Instant Eyedropper is a simple color picker that sits in the system tray. 
</h4>
<br>
</div>

<br>  

<div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;">
<a href="https://vmars.us/freeware/Line-By-Line/Line-By-Line_HELP.html" target="_blank">
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;">Line-By-Line</h3>
</a> 
<h4 style="color:#5A697D;">  'Line-By-Line' is a text manipulation program <h5>(secondarily , also a basic Text Editor) .</h5></h4>
</p>
</div>
<br>

<div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;">
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;">  PimClip/PimFind </h3>
<h5>Formerly called ClipLog/ClipFind</h5>
<h3  style="color:#5A697D;">is my 'Personal Info Manager' . Easy to use , fast , and powerful . </h3>
<a href="https://vmars.us/freeware/PimClip/PimClip-Help.html" target="_blank">
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;">PimClip</h3> 
</a> 

<a href="https://vmars.us/freeware/PimClip/PimFind-Help.html" target="_blank">
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;">PimFind</h3>
</a> 
</div>
<br>

<div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;">
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;">FreshDraft </h3>
<br>
</div>
<br>

<div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;">
<h3 style="color:#5A697D;">Guitar-Scales-and-Boxes-Builder</h3>
<br>
</div>
<br>

<div class="divRow" style="text-align:center;">
<h3>Html-Grid-Builder </h3>

</div>

</div>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<br>

    <div>
        <p style="text-align:center;">
        <span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: &quot;Avenir Next&quot;;">
<br><br> <a href="http://vmars.us/">  http://vmars.us/  </a>
      </span>
            <br>
            <br>"All things in moderation , except for love and forgiveness"
            <br>
        </p>
    </div>

<script>
const element = document.getElementById("#scrollThis");
window.addEventListener('scroll' , scrollToBottom);

function scrollToBottom() {
console.log("function scrollToBottom()");
element.scrollIntoView(false);
} 

</script>

</body>
</html>
2

Would this help you out?