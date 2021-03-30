Scrolling Text

Indeed that would be the way to go, here is another ticker snippet that is simple to work with and only uses HTML/CSS.

<!doctype html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Sample Ticker</title> <style> /* OUTER CONTAINER */ .tcontainer { width: 100%; overflow: hidden; /* Hide scroll bar */ } /* MIDDLE CONTAINER */ .ticker-wrap { width: 100%; padding-left: 100%; /* Push contents to right side of screen */ background-color: #eee; } /* INNER CONTAINER */ @keyframes ticker { 0% { transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0); } 100% { transform: translate3d(-100%, 0, 0); } } .ticker-move { /* Basically move items from right side of screen to left in infinite loop */ display: inline-block; white-space: nowrap; padding-right: 100%; animation-iteration-count: infinite; animation-timing-function: linear; animation-name: ticker; animation-duration: 20s; } .ticker-move:hover { animation-play-state: paused; /* Pause scroll on mouse hover */ } /* ITEMS */ .ticker-item { display: inline-block; /* Lay items in a horizontal line */ padding: 0 2rem; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="tcontainer"> <div class="ticker-wrap"> <div class="ticker-move"> <div class="ticker-item">Get In Touch.</div> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>