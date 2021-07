I have a Bootstrap 4 nav bar with a mega menu that is fixed to the top when not collapsed. But because it’s fixed, there is an issue when the mega menu is open on shorter screens and you can not scroll to the bottom of the expanded mega menu.

How can I keep a fixed nav section, but when the mega menu is open allow that part to scroll if needed.

Here is a codepen

https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/NWjvQqw

Thanks in advance for any help