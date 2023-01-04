Scrolling disabled after closing chatbox

JavaScript
#1

I am using a link/button to start tidio chat from my website (repjesus.com) by following this (article).

Everything works fine but the only issue is that when I close the chat, I can’t scroll on the site anymore. You can visit repjesus.com, click on the blue chat button, close it and you’ll notice what am referring to.

I did a couple of troubleshooting and I realized that if I remove the following lines…

window.tidioChatApi.on("close", function() {
   window.tidioChatApi.hide();
   });

I am able to scroll when I close the chat.
The code is as follows;

<a href="javascript:;" onclick="tidioChatApi.display(true);tidioChatApi.open()">Click here to open chat</a>

<script type="text/javascript">
(function() {
   function onTidioChatApiReady() {
   window.tidioChatApi.hide();
   window.tidioChatApi.on("close", function() {
   window.tidioChatApi.hide();
   });
   }
  
   if (window.tidioChatApi) {
   window.tidioChatApi.on("ready", onTidioChatApiReady);
   } else {
   document.addEventListener("tidioChat-ready", onTidioChatApiReady);
   }
  
   document.querySelector(".chat-button").addEventListener("click", function() {
   window.tidioChatApi.show();
   window.tidioChatApi.open();
   });
  })();
</script>

What could be the issue?