Scrolling disabled after closing chatbox

I am using a link/button to start tidio chat from my website (repjesus.com) by following this (article).

Everything works fine but the only issue is that when I close the chat, I can’t scroll on the site anymore. You can visit repjesus.com, click on the blue chat button, close it and you’ll notice what am referring to.

I did a couple of troubleshooting and I realized that if I remove the following lines…

window.tidioChatApi.on("close", function() { window.tidioChatApi.hide(); });

I am able to scroll when I close the chat.

The code is as follows;

<a href="javascript:;" onclick="tidioChatApi.display(true);tidioChatApi.open()">Click here to open chat</a> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { function onTidioChatApiReady() { window.tidioChatApi.hide(); window.tidioChatApi.on("close", function() { window.tidioChatApi.hide(); }); } if (window.tidioChatApi) { window.tidioChatApi.on("ready", onTidioChatApiReady); } else { document.addEventListener("tidioChat-ready", onTidioChatApiReady); } document.querySelector(".chat-button").addEventListener("click", function() { window.tidioChatApi.show(); window.tidioChatApi.open(); }); })(); </script>

What could be the issue?