Scrolling a CSS-driven dropdown menu and overflow:hidden? The main
#menubar > li will scroll and hide when scrolled to the left of
#menubar's border, but the dropdown menus
.aMenu remain visible?
HTML:
<div id="menubarParent">
<ul id="menubar">
<li>
<!-- stuff -->
</li>
<li class="drop">
Demo
<ul class="aMenu">
<li>
<a href="ABOUT.html">
text21
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
CSS:
#menubarParent {
position: relative;
z-index: 1000;
}
#menubar {
/*
position: relative;
z-index: 1000;
*/
}
#menubar {
white-space: nowrap;
overflow-x: auto;
}
/*
ROUNDED BORDER
*/
#menubar {
background: white;
border: solid 0.1em #8b0000;
border-left-width: 1.0em;
border-right-width: 1.0em;
border-radius: 0.5em;
}
#menubar li .aMenu {
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
min-width: 8.1em;
}
/* drop + sub-menus (initially hidden) */
#menubar .aMenu {
left: -99999px;
/*
so these menus show on top of
the horizontal scroll bar
*/
position: absolute;
margin: 0em;
border: solid .125em #8b0000;
padding: 0em;
}
JS:
Here’s the marvelous code for scrolling the horizontal menu (sitePoint.com):
$itsFocusedItem;
/* PaulOB's creation at sitepoint.com changed to jQuery */
function scrollMenusAdjust() {
const $MBScroller = $("#menubar");
var $thisDropMenu;
$MBScroller.on("scroll", function(evt) {
$("li.drop > .aMenu").each(function() {
$thisDropMenu = $(this);
$thisDropMenu[0].style.transform =
"translateX(-" +
$MBScroller[0].scrollLeft +
"px)";
});
});
// Otherwise, clicking on scrollbar to scroll makes the
// dropmenu lose focus and pressing TAB later won't
// continue where it left off.
//
// THANK YOU! Paul and also stackoverflow.com
$MBScroller.on("mousedown", function(evt) {
$itsFocusedItem = getFocusedItem();
});
$MBScroller.on("mouseup", function(evt) {
$itsFocusedItem.focus();
});
} // scrollMenusAdjust
With scrolling using the horizontal scrollbar, the
$(#menubar > li) hide under the left border … but the dropdown menus =
.aMenu do not?
My initial solution for this was to do this:
#menubarParent {
/*
position: relative;
z-index: 1000;
*/
}
#menubar {
position: relative;
z-index: 1000;
}
I even tried putting a
height:whatever; inside
#menubar, but that made the result equally ugly.
HAALP!