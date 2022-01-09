Scrolling a CSS-driven dropdown menu and overflow:hidden?

Hi,

There are a couple of things to consider here.

First of all you can’t hide the overflow on the scroller or you won’t see the dropdowns. Also you want the dropdown menus to be visible outside the scroller width because a dropdown menu item may need that extra space to show.

Here’s a screenshot from my old demo showing that if the menu did not appear outside the scrollbar width it would be of no use.

That behaviour has to remain in place or the usability of the menu is gone.

Also at the other end of the menu you need the dropdown to be visible as long as you are hovering on an item or even a portion of a menu item like this.

The above two screenshots are wanted behaviour.

What you don’t want is that once you start scrolling you need the menus to disappear once the mouse pointer is no longer on that menu item. The only way I can see to do this is that in the scroll routine you add a class (.isScrolling) to the parent item and then use that class in css to hide any dropdowns while the scrolling is in effect.

I have added that function to my old demo and I believe gives the best function for that menu.

I added some js here to add a class to the parent and remove it instantly it had scrolled.

function checkScroll() { scroller.classList.add("isScrolling"); for (let i = 0; i < dropDown.length; i++) { dropDown[i].style.transform = "translateX(-" + scroller.scrollLeft + "px)"; } scroller.classList.remove("isScrolling"); }

I then used this CSS to hide the menu.

/* remove hover when scrolling */ .isScrolling .nav ul.dropdown{ left: -999em;}

Hope you can implement something similar for your demo as I believe it is the only realistic solution.

(As I said in the original thread the scroll event should most likely be debounced (throttled) to avoid it causing any lag on the page (but that would be a question for the js forum).)