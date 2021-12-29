Scrolling a CSS-driven dropdown menu and overflow:hidden? The main `#menubar > li` will scroll and hide when scrolled to the left of `#menubar`'s border, but the dropdown menus `.aMenu` remain visible?

Before scrolling …

HTML:

<div id="menubarParent">
<ul id="menubar">
	<li>
	<!-- stuff -->
	</li>

	<li class="drop">          					
		Demo
		<ul class="aMenu">                    			
			<li> 
				<a href="ABOUT.html">
				text21
				</a>
			</li>
		</ul>
	</li>
</ul>
</div>

CSS:

#menubarParent {
	position: relative;
	z-index:  1000;
}

#menubar {
/*
	position: relative;
	z-index:  1000;
*/
}

#menubar {
    white-space: nowrap;
    overflow-x: auto;
}

/*
	ROUNDED BORDER
*/
#menubar {
	background: white;
	
	border:             solid 0.1em #8b0000;
	border-left-width:  1.0em;
	border-right-width: 1.0em;	
	border-radius:      0.5em;
}

#menubar li .aMenu {
	margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
	
	min-width: 8.1em;
}

/* drop + sub-menus (initially hidden) */
#menubar .aMenu {
	left: -99999px;

	/*
		so these menus show on top of
		the horizontal scroll bar
	*/	
	position: absolute;

	margin:  0em;
	border:  solid .125em #8b0000;
	padding: 0em;
}

JS:

Here’s the marvelous code for scrolling the horizontal menu (sitePoint.com):

$itsFocusedItem;

/* PaulOB's creation at sitepoint.com changed to jQuery */
function scrollMenusAdjust() {

	const $MBScroller = $("#menubar");
	var   $thisDropMenu;
	
	$MBScroller.on("scroll", function(evt) {
		$("li.drop > .aMenu").each(function() {
			$thisDropMenu = $(this);
			
			$thisDropMenu[0].style.transform =
                  "translateX(-" +
                  $MBScroller[0].scrollLeft +
                  "px)";
		});	
	});
	
	// Otherwise, clicking on scrollbar to scroll makes the
	// dropmenu lose focus and pressing TAB later won't
	// continue where it left off.
	//
	// THANK YOU! Paul and also stackoverflow.com

	$MBScroller.on("mousedown", function(evt) {
		$itsFocusedItem = getFocusedItem();
	});
	
	$MBScroller.on("mouseup", function(evt) {
		$itsFocusedItem.focus();
	});

}   // scrollMenusAdjust

With scrolling using the horizontal scrollbar, the $(#menubar > li) hide under the left border … but the dropdown menus = .aMenu do not?

OH-OH!

My initial solution for this was to do this:

#menubarParent {
/*
	position: relative;
	z-index:  1000;
*/
}

#menubar {
	position: relative;
	z-index:  1000;
}

But, here’s the price tag:

I even tried putting a height:whatever; inside #menubar, but that made the result equally ugly.

HAALP!