Scrolling a CSS-driven dropdown menu and overflow:hidden? The main #menubar > li will scroll and hide when scrolled to the left of #menubar 's border, but the dropdown menus .aMenu remain visible?

Before scrolling …

HTML:

<div id="menubarParent"> <ul id="menubar"> <li> <!-- stuff --> </li> <li class="drop"> Demo <ul class="aMenu"> <li> <a href="ABOUT.html"> text21 </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div>

CSS:

#menubarParent { position: relative; z-index: 1000; } #menubar { /* position: relative; z-index: 1000; */ } #menubar { white-space: nowrap; overflow-x: auto; } /* ROUNDED BORDER */ #menubar { background: white; border: solid 0.1em #8b0000; border-left-width: 1.0em; border-right-width: 1.0em; border-radius: 0.5em; } #menubar li .aMenu { margin: 0 auto 0 auto; min-width: 8.1em; } /* drop + sub-menus (initially hidden) */ #menubar .aMenu { left: -99999px; /* so these menus show on top of the horizontal scroll bar */ position: absolute; margin: 0em; border: solid .125em #8b0000; padding: 0em; }

JS:

Here’s the marvelous code for scrolling the horizontal menu (sitePoint.com):

$itsFocusedItem; /* PaulOB's creation at sitepoint.com changed to jQuery */ function scrollMenusAdjust() { const $MBScroller = $("#menubar"); var $thisDropMenu; $MBScroller.on("scroll", function(evt) { $("li.drop > .aMenu").each(function() { $thisDropMenu = $(this); $thisDropMenu[0].style.transform = "translateX(-" + $MBScroller[0].scrollLeft + "px)"; }); }); // Otherwise, clicking on scrollbar to scroll makes the // dropmenu lose focus and pressing TAB later won't // continue where it left off. // // THANK YOU! Paul and also stackoverflow.com $MBScroller.on("mousedown", function(evt) { $itsFocusedItem = getFocusedItem(); }); $MBScroller.on("mouseup", function(evt) { $itsFocusedItem.focus(); }); } // scrollMenusAdjust

With scrolling using the horizontal scrollbar, the $(#menubar > li) hide under the left border … but the dropdown menus = .aMenu do not?

OH-OH!

My initial solution for this was to do this:

#menubarParent { /* position: relative; z-index: 1000; */ } #menubar { position: relative; z-index: 1000; }

But, here’s the price tag:

I even tried putting a height:whatever; inside #menubar , but that made the result equally ugly.

HAALP!